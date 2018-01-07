Draft Law approved by government

Bill expected to be submitted to Knesset for first reading tomorrow. Law will likely pass by large majority, with Yesh Atid's support.

The cabinet approved the Draft Law today, according to the outline drafted by the defense establishment, and is expected to be brought to vote in the Knesset for a first reading tomorrow.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman thanked committee members who worked in the Defense Ministry and formulated the wording of the bill.

"I congratulate the members of the IDF and the Defense Ministry on their professional and practical work, which recently received government approval. This is a law of the defense establishment for the sake of security and for the sake of the State of Israel," Liberman said.

The law is expected to pass by a large majority, although members of UTJ will vote against it in the Knesset plenum.

The large majority will be achieved thanks to the expected abstention of the Arab Knesset members from participating in the vote, and the support the bill will receive from Yesh Atid.