Sephardic rabbis gather for anti-Draft Law prayer

During the Knesset vote in the first reading of the Draft Law tomorrow, Sephardic rabbis are expected to hold a prayer service on the grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef against the law.

Ads published in Jerusalem call on the Sephardic public to participate in the rally that will take place on Monday at 20:30 to pray against what they call the "draft decree".

Rabbi Netanel Cohen, one of the organizers of the Sephardic protest rally against the Draft Law, explained this morning in an interview to Kol Brama radio why he initiated the rally.

He says the Draft Law would be especially detrimental to the Sephardic public. "50% of the Sephardi Torah world does not come from haredi families and therefore the Draft Law represents a great danger," he explained.

He described a pressure campaign exerted on the Sephardic rabbis not to take part in the rally. "There are humongous pressures from political parties on leading yeshiva heads not to participate in the rally," he said.

The Draft Law will come tomorrow before the Knesset plenum for a vote on first reading. The Zionist Union promises to turn the vote into a vote of no-confidence in the Netanyahu government.

In the plenum tomorrow, the Likud parties, Yisrael Beiteinu, Jewish Home, and Kulanu will vote for the bill, the haredi parties will vote against, members of the Joint Arab List will abstain, and the Meretz and Zionist Camp will vote against, while Yesh Atid will vote in favor.