Lebanese President: If Israel attacks, we'll defend ourselves

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday that Lebanon is “obliged to defend itself” in the event of “Israeli aggression”.

“I will work with the new government on improving the economy, continuing the reforms and combating corruption,” Aoun told visiting British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt, according to the Naharnet news website.

He stressed that Lebanon is “committed to the truce and Resolution 1701”, which was approved by the Security Council in August of 2006 in an attempt to end the Second Lebanon War, while underscoring that it is also “obliged to defend itself should Israel attack its territory.”

Aoun has several times in recent months issued threats against Israel. In February, he said that “Lebanon has made a decision to defend itself in case of an Israeli aggression or encroachment on its rightful access to its offshore oil and gas resources.”

Last November, Aoun accused Israel of “squatting in the southern borders” and of “violating Lebanon's sovereignty”.

Earlier that month, he warned that if a war with Israel were to occur, all the citizens of his country are willing to battle Israel.

“All Lebanese are ready to resist. All the Lebanese are prepared to fight against Israel. Yes, we are a small country, but we have reestablished our national unity, and part of that is a united opposition to anyone who attacks our country,” said Aoun at the time.

In an earlier incident, he warned that any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with the "appropriate response".

