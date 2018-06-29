IDF drone shot down near Gaza

IDF drone documenting violent rioters shot down. IDF Spokesperson: No fear that information was leaked.

An IDF drone was shot down on Friday during the violent riots along the Gaza border.

The IDF Spokesperson said that the drone was working to document the demonstrators, and that "there is no fear of leakage of information."

The “March of the Return” riots continued on Friday, attended by some 2,000 people in six different locations.

The Gazan health ministry claimed that Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian Arab youth aged about 13 in border clashes near the town of Khan Yunis.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP the name and exact age of the boy, who was shot in the head, were not known.

The Israeli army could not immediately confirm or deny the report.

The so-called “March of the Return” protests have been taking place every Friday since March 30 and have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

In these weekly violent riots, Gazans have hurled rocks, firebombs, and flaming tires at Israeli soldiers securing the border and have used makeshift “terror kites” and “terror balloons” to drop explosives on Israeli positions.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh recently declared that the riots will “continue until Jerusalem is liberated and the Gaza blockade ends.”

