Officials: Maryland shooter purposely damaged fingertips

Law enforcement officials say gunman who killed five in Annapolis damaged fingertips in an attempt to thwart efforts to identify him.

The suspect accused of killing five people in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper damaged the tips of his fingers in an apparent attempt to thwart efforts by police to identify him by his fingerprints, law enforcement officials told CBS News on Thursday.

Authorities said the suspect is a white male in his 20s who they have not yet identified, according to the report.

Police said the suspect opened fire on Thursday afternoon at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, killing five and injuring several others.

He was taken into custody at the scene and thus far is not cooperating with investigators, police said.

CBS News reported that the suspect was caught hiding under a desk.

The suspect did not have identification on his person. He is described as having long hair. A law enforcement source said authorities are using other means of identifying him, including facial recognition technology to search databases of passports and driver's licenses.

A law enforcement source said he carried smoke bombs or flash bangs in his backpack. Police said he used a "long gun" in the shooting, which a source said was a shotgun.

Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for Capital Gazette, tweeted from the scene of the shooting that a single gunman opened fire in his office, killing multiple people.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," wrote Davis.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

CBS News reported the gunman opened fire through the glass door into the newsroom. Eyewitness told authorities the shots sent reporters and other employees under desks and other hiding places.

So far, the motive for the shooting is unknown and investigators will be trying determine it by, among other methods, trying to recover the suspect's electronic devices -- if there are any -- and to see if he has any social media accounts.

President Donald Trump, who was updated on the shooting incident, later tweeted:

"Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives, tweeted:

"Praying for everyone injured & the families of those lost in today’s shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. Congress has a responsibility to take action to prevent the tragedy of gun violence. Every day it fails to do so is a stain on our country."

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin tweeted:

"Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now. As information continues to come in, I remain as grateful as ever for our first responders. If you're in the area, please stay inside and stay safe."