Five dead in Maryland shooting

At least five people killed in shooting outside office of Maryland newspaper.

At least five people were killed in a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

The shooting occurred outside the the offices of the Capital-Gazette newspaper.

A sheriff's deputy apprehended the suspect, Sheriff Ron Bateman stated.

The Capital-Gazette's Phil Davis tweeted that a single gunman opened fire in his office, killing multiple people.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," wrote Davis.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

President Donald Trump has been updated regarding the shooting incident.

He later tweeted:

"Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

Lindsay Walters, deputy White House press secretary, said “our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.”

Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives, tweeted:

"Praying for everyone injured & the families of those lost in today’s shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. Congress has a responsibility to take action to prevent the tragedy of gun violence. Every day it fails to do so is a stain on our country."

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin tweeted:

"Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now. As information continues to come in, I remain as grateful as ever for our first responders. If you're in the area, please stay inside and stay safe."