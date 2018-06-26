PM, Prince William meet descendants of Holocaust survivors

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, together with Prince William, met today with the descendants of Haimaki and Rachel Cohen, who were saved during the Holocaust by Princess Alice, Prince William's great-grandmother.

Netanyahu described the meeting: "There was a very moving moment in Prince William's visit. He is the great-grandson of Princess Alice. He met descendants of the family that she saved in Greece. She was there and protected a Jewish family from the Gestapo. We just met her descendants that met with him. I told him that he must be very proud of his great-grandmother for saving defenseless Jews. And as Prime Minister of Israel I am very proud that Jews are no longer defenseless. We have, thank G-d, an army to defend ourselves by ourselves."

Earlier today, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, arrived at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance in Jerusalem, where he met with Holocaust survivors and laid a wreath in the memorial tent





