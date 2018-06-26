Prince William visits Yad Vashem in Jerusalem

Prince William the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance in Jerusalem Tuesday morning as part of the royal couple’s trip to the Middle East.

During the visit to Yad Vashem, Prince William is expected to meet with Holocaust survivors, and will place a wreath in honor of the victims. The prince is also slated to give an address at the end of his visit to the memorial museum.

Following the visit at Yad Vashem, Prince William will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s state residence in Jerusalem. Later, Catherine is scheduled to meet with President Reuven Rivlin.

Later on Tuesday, Prince William will travel to Jaffa, where he is slated to take part in a soccer match between Jewish and Arab youths at an event hosted by the Peres Center for Peace.

In the evening, a reception will be held in his honor at the home of the British ambassador in Ramat Gan.

Prince William's visit is the first official state visit by members of the British royal family to Israel.

In the past, Prince Charles flew to Israel, but never for officially sanctioned state visits.

Prince Charles had planned a state visit to Israel in 2017, but the trip was later scrapped by the British foreign affairs ministry.