Trump fires back: Red Hen is filthy

US President says Virginia restaurant which refused to serve WH Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders should 'focus on cleaning' itself.

US President Donald Trump fired back at the Virginia restaurant which refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!" Trump wrote on his Twitter account Monday.

Sanders left the Red Hen after the owner of the Lexington, Virginia, restaurant suggested she leave due to her position in the Trump Administration.