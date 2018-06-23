Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked to leave restaurant

White House Press Secretary Sanders leaves Lexington, Virginia, restaurant after owner singles her out.

Arutz Sheva Staff

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Reuters

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant due to her position in US President Donald Trump's administration.

This is the third time in one week that a White House official was singled out for their political stance.

Sanders left the Red Hen after the owner of the Lexington, Virginia, restaurant suggested she leave.

In a Saturday tweet, Sanders wrote, "Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left."

"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."




