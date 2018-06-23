Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked to leave restaurant

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant due to her position in US President Donald Trump's administration.

This is the third time in one week that a White House official was singled out for their political stance.

Sanders left the Red Hen after the owner of the Lexington, Virginia, restaurant suggested she leave.

In a Saturday tweet, Sanders wrote, "Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left."

"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."