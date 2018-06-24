Kushner: I'm ready to work with Abbas

Trump's senior adviser sends a message to Palestinian Arabs as PA chairman continues to boycott him. "You deserve a bright future".

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law who is being boycotted by the Palestinian Authority and its chairman Mahmoud Abbas, gave an interview to the Arabic Al-Quds newspaper in an attempt to convey a message directly to Palestinian Arabs.

In the interview Kushner said he was “ready to work with President Abbas, if he wishes.”

“You deserve to have a bright future, now is the time for both the Israelis and Palestinians to strengthen their leaderships and re-focus them to encourage them to open up towards a solution, and not fear trying,” he added, in a direct message to Palestinian Arabs.

This is the first interview with Trump's senior advisor on the U.S. president's "peace plan." The quotes from the interview were published by Reuters on Saturday night.

Kushner said in the interview he did not “wish to talk about the details of the deal that we’re working on,” but added it would be ready “soon.”

“If President Abbas is ready to go back to the negotiations table, then we are ready to participate in the discussion, but if it’s not the case, then we are going to make the plan public,” he continued.

“I believe that in order to reach an agreement, both parts are going to gain more than they’re giving, and both sides will feel confident that the life of their people will be better decades from today because of the concessions that they’re offering,” said Kushner.

Kushner, along with Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, are currently visiting the Middle East for discussions with local leaders about Trump’s peace plan.

The two, who have already met Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, are not slated to not visit Ramallah or meet any PA officials.

Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

Abbas’ spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh last week said that Greenblatt and Kushner are promoting a "meaningless plan" and "will achieve nothing.”

On Friday, Kushner and Greenblatt met for four hours with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. A statement from the White House said the three “discussed the means by which the humanitarian situation in Gaza can be alleviated, while maintaining Israel's security. They further discussed the continued commitment of the Trump Administration and Israel to advance peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

They held a follow-up meeting on Saturday night. The White House said later the three continued their discussions which began on Friday.