IAF fires warning shots at Gaza kite terrorists

IAF aircraft on Saturday fired warning shots at a terror cell preparing incendiary balloons in northern Gaza.

The incendiary kites and balloons sparked twenty-six fires in one day, including in the communities of Kissufim, Givat Yehuda, Kibbutz Erez and Netiv Ha'asara.

On Thursday, the IAF attacked Hamas infrastructure in southern Gaza, after a terror cell associated left the site and began flying incendiary kites into Israel.

On June 4, damage from fires caused by the incendiary kites and balloons had reached five million shekels ($1.4 million), and included at least 5,000 dunams (1235 acres) of wheat, orchards and irrigation systems.

Since then, hundreds of additional explosive kites and balloons have been sent into Israeli territory, causing additional damage and scorching large swaths of land, including a nature reserve.