Jordan's King to meet Trump

Jordan's King Abdullah II sets off for the United States, will discuss Israel-PA peace with Trump.

Jordan's King Abdullah II set off for the United States on Thursday for talks with President Donald Trump on Middle East issues, including the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the palace said, according to AFP.

Accompanied by his wife Rania, the monarch is also scheduled to meet with senior officials from the Trump administration and members of Congress, the palace said in a statement.

His meeting with Trump is expected to take place at the White House on Monday.

The White House said in a statement the two leaders would "discuss issues of mutual concern, including terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria, and working towards a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

Earlier this week, the King met Trump's special envoy Jason Greenblatt and adviser Jared Kushner in Amman, as part of Greenblatt and Kushner’s trip to the region as Washington prepares to present its peace initiative.

The meeting came less than a day after the Jordanian monarch hosted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a short but rare visit.

In his talks with Netanyahu on Monday, the king stressed the need for progress on efforts to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict "based on the two-state solution".

An ally of the United States, Jordan is also one of only two Arab countries that has signed a peace treaty with Israel. The other is Egypt.

The kingdom is the guardian of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem. It has played a leading role in the peace process, where it has supported the so-called two-state solution.

While the U.S. peace plan has not yet been presented, Palestinian Authority (PA) officials have already repeatedly rejected the proposal, claiming it has been coordinated with Israel.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.