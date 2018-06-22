Pompeo to meet North Korean official as soon as possible

Secretary of State plans to meet with North Korean officials "at the earliest possible date" to implement Trump-Kim summit.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet with North Korean officials "at the earliest possible date", State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The goal of the meeting will be to implement the outcome of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s summit in Singapore.

Nauert was quoted as having told reporters there had been contact with the North Korea government since the summit.

"Secretary Pompeo will be meeting with them and talking with them at the earliest possible date," she said, adding, "We don't have any meetings or travel to announce at this time."

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore last week, during which they reportedly invited each other to visit the United States and North Korea respectively.

Following their 45-minute meeting, Trump and Kim sat down for a signing ceremony, putting their signatures to a document both sides described as “historic”, without revealing any details.

After the signing, Trump held a press conference at which he said the agreement included a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

Earlier this week, the United States and South Korea agreed to suspend a joint military exercise that was scheduled to take place in August, after Trump pledged to end "war games" after the summit with Kim.