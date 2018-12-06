Watch live: Historic summit between Trump and Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet one-on-one in Singapore on Tuesday (local time).

According to a schedule released by the White House, Trump and Kim will meet at 9:15 a.m. Singapore time (9:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:15 a.m. Israel time) at the Capella Hotel in Sentosa.

The meeting will be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting at 10:00 a.m. Singapore time (10:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5:00 a.m. Israel time), followed by a working lunch with delegations from both sides starting at 11:30 a.m. Singapore time (11:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Israel time).

Trump will meet the media at 4:00 p.m. Singapore time (4:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:00 a.m. Israel time). He will leave the Capella Hotel approximately two hours later, with his flight from Singapore scheduled to depart at 7:00 p.m. local time.

The U.S. delegation at the expanded bilateral meeting will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Trump announced last Friday that his meeting with the North Korean leader will take place as scheduled after previously calling off the summit while citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility” towards the U.S. in recent statements.

According to North Korean media, Kim and Trump will discuss a “permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism” on the Korean Peninsula, denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.