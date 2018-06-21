Yitzhak Herzog tapped to lead the Jewish Agency

The Jewish Agency's appointments committee decided to recommend to the organization's board of trustees to elect the former head of the Zionist Union, MK Yitzhak Herzog, as its next chairman.

The Jewish Agency Board of Governors is expected to approve the recommendation and Herzog is expected to take office on August 1, replacing outgoing chairman Natan Sharansky.

Following the decision, Herzog said: "In light of the appeal I received from the leaders of Diaspora Jewry, I agreed to take on the role of Chairman of the Jewish Agency. These are days of significant challenges regarding the relations between the Jewish people and the State of Israel. I will take over from August 1."

Labor Party Chairman Avi Gabbay congratulated Herzog. "The right man in the right place to reconnect American Jewry and the world to Israel."

Prime Minister Netanyahu had attempted until this morning morning to convince the appointments committee to recommend the appointment of energy minister Yuval Steinitz, a close associate of Netanyahu, to the post.

The committee's decision to recommend Herzog was reached yesterday, but under pressure from the prime minister, the committee interviewed Minister Steinitz.