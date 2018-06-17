IDF attacks vehicle of head of kite terror squad

IDF aircraft targets vehicle of one of the leaders of the squads that launched arson and explosive balloons and kites from Gaza.

An IDF aircraft targeted early Sunday morning the vehicle of one of the leaders of the squads that launched arson and explosive balloons and kites from the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the strike was in response to the series of arson and explosive kites and balloons that have been launched into Israel.

“Recently, the IDF has warned numerous times against these launches. These are acts of terror that endanger Israeli residents living in southern Israel. The IDF is determined to continue to act with increasing intensity against these acts of terror.”

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for everything happening in and from the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

On Saturday, incendiary kites and balloons sparked over 20 fires in Israel.

Locations included Erez, Kissufim, Mefalsim, Kibbutz Re'im, Kibbutz Be'eri, and an IDF post.

In addition, the kite terror sparked a fire in the Kurkar Hills Nature Reserve near Kibbutz Nir Am. Firefighters and Nature Authority workers are still working to extinguish the blaze, which has already scorched 100 dunams (25 acres).

Gaza media on Saturday night reported that IAF drones fired at a group of terrorists preparing incendiary balloons in central Gaza. The IDF confirmed the attack, but said the shots were warning shots.