IAF attacks Hamas observation post in Gaza

IAF attacks Hamas post near location in Gaza from which incendiary balloons were launched earlier.

An IDF aircraft on Friday evening targeted an observation post belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip. The post was located adjacent to an area from which explosive and arson balloons were launched towards Israel earlier in the day.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that it " views the use of incendiary balloons and kites with great severity and will operate to prevent their use."

Earlier on Friday, Israeli aircraft opened fire on a terrorist position in the Gaza Strip after a terror cell was spotted launching incendiary balloons and kites into Israeli territory.

According to an Israeli military spokesperson, IDF aircraft fired warning shots towards the terrorists to deter them from launching the incendiary balloons.

In recent weeks, Gaza-based terrorists have used “terror kites” and “balloon bombs” to drop incendiary and explosive devices into Israeli territory.

Earlier on Friday, an incendiary balloon launched from the Gaza Strip landed in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council inside of Israeli territory. Police sappers defused the incendiary device. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, a group calling itself the “kite builders’ unit” vowed to launch 5,000 kites and helium balloons attached to incendiary devices at Israel during Friday’s protests at the Gaza border. The threat was made in honor of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

Over 25,000 dunams (6,177.6 acres) of Israeli land - mostly forests and agricultural fields - have been scorched by the terror kites in recent months, while the perpetrators have gone unpunished. Extensive damage has been caused to Israeli crops, irrigation systems, wildlife, and forests.

