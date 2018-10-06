Kite terror sparks 17 fires in Israel

Kite terror on Saturday ignited seventeen fires in Israel.

In one large fire near Kibbutz Nir Am, firefighters worked for several hours before gaining control of the flames. In another incident, an incendiary kite caused a fire near Sderot's train tracks and train station.

Another kite fell in the Lachish region near the Gazan border. Israel Police said the kite was attached to an operating system.

Local authorities requested residents not touch the explosive kites, since they may be armed with additional weapons.

Arab media reported that the IDF attacked a stockpile of kites which had been prepared for use. The IDF also confirmed that soldiers had fired warning shots at Gazans preparing balloons armed with explosives for use against Israel.

"The IDF takes the use of incendiary and explosive balloons and kites very seriously, and will work to prevent their use," the IDF said in a statement.

Separately, the IDF arrested a Gazan terrorist attempting to infiltrate Israel on Saturday evening. The Gazan was found to be in possession of a slingshot.