IDF prepares for threat of 5,000 terror kites

Israel girds itself for terror group's threat to launch thousands of incendiary kites and balloons at end of Ramadan.

Residents of southern Israel and the IDF are preparing themselves for another round of violence on the Gaza border as terrorists threaten to bombard Israel with 5,000 incendiary kites and balloons.

While security forces expect the number of rioters on the Gaza to be significantly reduced from previous weeks, they are preparing for an increase in the use of incendiary devices against Israeli territory.

Yesterday, a group calling itself the 'kite-builder's unit' vowed to launch 5,000 kites and helium balloons attached to incendiary devices at Israel during today's protests at the Gaza border. The threat was made in honor of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which marks the end of the month of Ramadan, which is celebrated today.

Over 25,000 dunams (6,177.6 acres) of Israeli land - mostly forests and agricultural fields - have been scorched by the terror kites in recent months, while the perpetrators have gone unpunished. Extensive damage has been caused to Israeli crops, irrigation systems, wildlife, and forests.