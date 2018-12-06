Roseanne apologizes to George Soros

Actress apologizes for tweet in which she branded Hungarian-Jewish billionaire George Soros a Nazi collaborator.

Jewish American actress and comedian Roseanne Barr on Monday apologized for a tweet in which she branded Hungarian-Jewish billionaire George Soros a Nazi collaborator.

“I apologize sincerely to George Soros. His family was persecuted by the Nazis and survived the Holocaust only because of the strength and resourcefulness of his father,” she wrote.

Her tweet referred people to the Open Society, Soros’ charitable foundation.

The actress caused a firestorm in late May after a series of tweets condemned as racist which ultimately led ABC television to cancel the reboot of her sitcom.

The tweet about Soros was one of those series of tweets and it came in response to Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Barr called her "Chelsea Soros Clinton" and later replied in the comments that Clinton is "married to Soros nephew."

Clinton responded and corrected Barr, writing, "Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one.”

Barr apologized to Clinton but then added, "By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?"

Another controversial tweet mocked former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett and said that “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

The actress later deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying she had made “a bad joke about her politics and her looks.”

Barr is known for being opinionated and for her sharp criticism of the left.

She has consistently lambasted BDS in recent years. Speaking at a conference in 2016, she said, “BDS is right-wing and fascist….BDS [members] do not want peace, nor do they want peace negotiations.”

More recently she blasted 21-year-old New Zealand pop star Lorde after she decided to cancel a show in Israel.

“Boycott this bigot: Lorde caves to BDS pressure, cancels Israel concert,” Barr said at the time.

Barr endorsed President Trump during the 2016 presidential election campaign, warning that a Hillary Clinton victory would “be the absolute death of Israel.”

While she later appeared to walk the endorsement back, she subsequently revealed in a tweet that she had indeed voted for Trump.

The comedian has also shown fondness for the State of Israel, having recently said she hopes to one day make aliyah and maybe even run for prime minister of Israel.