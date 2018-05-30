ABC cancels Roseanne reboot over actress' tweets

ABC cancels reboot of hit sitcom "Roseanne" after a series of controversial tweets by star Roseanne Barr.

ABC on Tuesday canceled the reboot of its hit sitcom "Roseanne" after a series of tweets condemned as racists made by the show's star, actress Roseanne Barr.

In one of the tweets, that have since been deleted Barr wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Barr was responding to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to President Barack Obama.

Barr later deleted the tweet and issued an apology to Jarrett and "all Americans."

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," Barr tweeted. "I should have known better. Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste."

In another tweet, Barr also targeted Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Former First Lady Hillary Clinton, by calling her "Chelsea Soros Clinton", a reference to billionaire George Soros. Barr later replied in the comments that Clinton is "married to Soros nephew."

Clinton responded and corrected Barr, writing, "Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one.”

Barr responded back to Clinton saying, "Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you! Please forgive me!"

But she then continued, "By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?"

Hours after the tweets, ABC announced it was cancelling the Roseanne reboot

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a statement.

Disney CEO Bob Iger added on Twitter that "there was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

Before ABC pulled the plug, some of Barr's colleagues had publicly rebuked her, with actress Emma Kenney, who played Roseanne's granddaughter on the show, tweeting that she was in the process of quitting the show when she found out that it had been canceled.

Jewish actress Sara Gilbert, who plays Barr's daughter on the sitcom, also spoke out against Barr's comments, describing them as "abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show."

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," added Gilbert.

Barr, who is Jewish, is known for being opinionated and for her sharp criticism of the left.

Barr has consistently lambasted BDS in recent years. Speaking at a conference in 2016, she said, “BDS is right-wing and fascist….BDS [members] do not want peace, nor do they want peace negotiations.”

More recently she blasted 21-year-old New Zealand pop star Lorde after she decided to cancel a show in Israel.

“Boycott this bigot: Lorde caves to BDS pressure, cancels Israel concert,” Barr said at the time.

Barr endorsed President Trump during the 2016 presidential election campaign, warning that a Hillary Clinton victory would “be the absolute death of Israel.”

While she later appeared to walk the endorsement back, she subsequently revealed in a tweet that she had indeed voted for Trump.

The comedian has also shown fondness for the State of Israel, having recently said she hopes to one day make aliyah and maybe even run for prime minister of Israel.