Residents agree with head of Central Command that only 2 of the 15 houses will contain passive resistance. Rabbis urge public to come.

Residents of Netiv Ha'avot in Gush Etzion recently agreed with the head of Central Command, Major General Nadav Padan, on the nature of the eviction next week.

Fifteen homes in the neighborhood of Netiv Ha’avot in Elazar are facing demolition, following a Supreme Court ruling against the buildings after a strip of disputed land was found to run through the neighborhood.

As a result, the government has approved plans for 350 new homes in Netiv Ha’avot, as well as plans for temporary housing for the residents of the homes now slated for demolition.

According to a report on Reshet Bet, violence is not expected, and there will be passive resistance in 2 of the 15 houses.



The residents also confirmed with the general that there will only be roadblocks on the morning of the eviction, after which the evictees will move to the caravans prepared for them in a nearby section.



Dozens of religious Zionist rabbis called on the general public to come to the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood next week to protest the destruction of the houses.

The rabbis are calling on the public to come to a protest rally on Monday evening, as well as to the eviction itself, expected on Tuesday morning. "We call on the general public to come early to the rally and to remain afterward to protest the great desecration of G-d’s name in the destruction of homes in the Land of Israel."