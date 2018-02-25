350 new units to be built in Netiv Ha'avot

The government approved on Sunday the promotion of the building plan (“Taba”) for the construction of 350 new housing units within the framework granting official authorization to the Netiv Ha’avot neighborhood in Gush Etzion.



The building plan effectively legalizes an alternative permanent solution, allowing the construction of 350 new housing units as requested by the Council and the residents.



The government also approved an immediate budget for the construction of a new neighborhood in the nearby plot of land known as “plot 91” as a temporary solution for residents whose homes are to be demolished, and compensation to the families of the evictees.

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered the destruction of 15 houses in Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood, after a disputed strip of land was found to run through them. The remaining homes in the neighborhood are entirely on state land.

The approval of the plan today was made possible by the joint efforts of the head of the Gush Etzion council, Shlomo Ne'eman, together with the chief of staff in the Prime Minister's Office, Yoav Horowitz, Ronen Peretz from the government secretariat, and Ministers Kahlon (Kulanu), Deri (Shas), Bennett (Jewish Home) and Shaked (Jewish Home).

The head of the Gush Etzion council, Shlomo Ne'eman, said that "the authorization of Netiv Ha’avot that was approved today is a tremendous achievement for the Zionist enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

"The crime of demolishing the houses will not be compensated by the new construction, but it will bring hope to the Zionist enterprise in Gush Etzion."



Netiv Ha’avot residents said in response, "We thank the Prime Minister and his ministers for their decision announced today., a decision calling to authorize the neighborhood, support the families and prepare a building plan for 350 new families who will build their homes in Netiv Ha'avot. This is an important decision that strengthens settlement in Judea and Samaria in general and Gush Etzion in particular. The struggle is not over and the activity will continue until the decision to build and expand settlement in Netiv Ha’avot in the heart of Gush Etzion has been realized. "