Lapid: The world stands with the Golan

MK Lapid calls on US, Europe, to recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, says Israelis from left and right support the move.

Opposition MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) called on US President Donald Trump and European leaders to recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.

Speaking at a Knesset conference, Lapid said, "I turn from here to US President Donald Trump: After the courageous step you took for Israel, in recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the Embassy - recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights."

"I call on members of Congress from both parties, Republicans and Democrats: Give Israel back its apolitical stance. Recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.

"From here, I also turn to European leaders. For years you've ignored the genocide of the Syrian nation. This time, do the right thing. Recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

"It's not just that the nation is with the Golan," Lapid said. "The world is, too. I initiated this conference because Israel has a rare opportunity to bring about wide international recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights. First the US, both Republicans and Democrats. Then the European Union and other countries."

"In order for this to happen, the first thing the word needs to see is that when it comes to the Golan Heights, there's no coalition and opposition in Israel. We all believe the time has come."

Uzi Arad, who formerly headed the Council for National Security, said, "It's an undisputed fact that four Israeli prime ministers, two of them from the Labor party and two from a Likud background, negotiated about whether Israel should give up the Golan Heights."

"We can forget it, but Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's palace has all the documents, and some of them are American. In 2010-2011, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu negotiated seriously with Assad, the psychopathic son, about withdrawing from the Golan Heights."

Other MKs participating in the conference included Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan (Jewish Home), and MKs Yehuda Glick (Likud), Revital Swid (Zionist Union), Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid), Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid), Akram Hasoon (Kulanu), Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid), Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid), Ofer Shelah (Yesh Ati), Karin Elharrar (Yesh Atid), Haim Jelin (Yesh Atid), and Penina Tamanu-Shata (Yesh Atid).