Former NSC head: Netanyahu negotiated on Golan Heights

'Netanyahu conducted indirect negotiations with Assad the son, the psychopath, about leaving Golan Heights. Assad palace has all documents.'

Former National Security Council head Uzi Arad said today that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had previously negotiated with Assad over Israeli presence on the Golan Heights.



Arad attended the "World with the Golan" conference held by the Yesh Atid Party in the Knesset, calling on world leaders to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



"It's an indisputable fact that four Israeli prime ministers, two from the Labor Party, two from my background, negotiated a withdrawal from the Golan Heights," Arad said.



''We may forget that, but Assad's palace has all the documents, some of them American. Netanyahu also in 2010-2011 conducted serious indirect negotiations with Assad the son, the psychopath, about coming down from the Golan Heights," he claimed.



Yesh Atid Chairman and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member MK Yair Lapid called on the president of the United States and European heads of state to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



"I turn from here to US President Donald Trump: After your courageous step for the people of Israel - recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and transferring the embassy: Recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. I appeal to members of Congress from both parties, Republicans and Democrats: Restore Israel's supra-party status. Recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights."



Lapid added, "From here I appeal to the leaders of Europe. For years, they ignored the genocide in Syria. This time, do the right thing. Recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights."