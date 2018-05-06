IDF: Gaza medic was not deliberately shot

The IDF stated that an initial investigation revealed a Gaza medic who was killed during a violent riot at the Gaza border last week was not deliberately targeted by any Israeli soldiers.

The IDF stated: "During an initial examination regarding the incident that took place on June 1st, 2018, in which a 22-year-old Palestinian woman was killed, it was found that a small number of bullets were fired during the incident, and that no shots were deliberately or directly aimed towards her. The examination is ongoing. In addition, the incident will be examined by the General Staff Fact Finding Assessment Mechanism, and the findings passed to the Military Advocate General's Corps."

Razan Najjar, 21, was killed as evening fell on Friday as thousands of Arabs converged in five places along the border. In addition to throwing rocks and burning tires, rioters launched incendiary kites over the fence, burning hundreds of acres of fields in southern Israel. Rioters also fired on an Israeli military vehicle and planted explosives along the fence meant to detonate on Israeli soldiers, reported the Israel Defense Forces.