Gaza medic killed while aiding border fence rioters

Female medic killed Friday evening as thousands of Arabs converged in five places along Gaza border. Tibi: 'Despicable war crime'.

Thousands attended the funeral of a female Gaza medic who was killed during riots near the border fence between Gaza and Israel.

Razan Najjar, 21, was killed as evening fell on Friday as thousands of Arabs converged in five places along the border. In addition to throwing rocks and burning tires, rioters launched incendiary kites over the fence, burning hundreds of acres of fields in southern Israel. Rioters also fired on an Israeli military vehicle and planted explosives along the fence meant to detonate on Israeli soldiers, reported the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF said in a statement that it responded with “riot dispersal means” and operated “in accordance with the rules of engagement.” It said it would investigate Najjar’s death.

Ibrahim al-Najjar, 30, a relative of the killed medic, told the New York Times that Raza Najjar ran close to the fence care for a rioter who had been hit in the head by a tear-gas canister, and was shot as she cared for him.

The Gaza Health Ministry claimed that Najjar and other medics wearing white medical coats approached the fence with their arms raised to evacuate the injured rioters when she was shot.

Najjar was the only person killed on Friday, bringing the total during ten weeks of rioting to 118, with about half of those killed on May 14.

Najjar was interviewed by the New York Times last month, telling its reporter that “Being a medic is not only a job for a man, it’s for women too.”

She also said: “We have one goal, to save lives and evacuate people. And to send a message to the world: Without weapons, we can do anything.”

Israeli-Arab MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) Saturday called Najjar’s killing “a despicable war crime committed by a cowardly and criminal sniper who saw a nurse with a white coat and pulled the trigger.”

He also said that the United States and its envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who on Friday vetoed a Kuwaiti-sponsored Security Council resolution calling for “international protection” for the rioters, bore responsibility for Najjar’s death, Haaretz reported.