DM slams MKs who refuse to support 'terrorist' MK's dismissal

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday morning slammed MKs who did not sign the demand to have Joint Arab List MK Hanin Zoabi dismissed from the Knesset.

"Terrorist Hanin Zoabi is in the Knesset and promotes terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens, only because MKs from the Zionist Union, Yesh Atid, and the haredi parties refuse to sign MK Oded Forer's (Yisrael Beytenu) demand she be dismissed in accordance with the law," he said.

"I do not understand why Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ), MK Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union), and MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) are aiding this terrorist. And don't worry, [MK] Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), no one has any expectations of you.

"The only thing that's not democratic is that there is a terrorist who sits in the Knesset and works to harm IDF soldiers. I ask each of you to visit the website and email all the MKs who refuse to sign."

On Sunday, the haredi MKs announced that they would not join the over 40 MKs who signed the demand to dismiss Zoabi. In order to dismiss an MK, at least 70 other MKs must support the motion.

Last week, Israel's Supreme Court dismissed an appeal against the Impeachment Law, which allows the dismissal of MKs who promote terrorism or racism.

In April, Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid said he would support dismissing Zoabi from the Knesset.

In 2017, Zoabi said that Israel is "closer to the Nazi regime" than she herself is. She has also claimed that "Jews are not a nationality, so we cannot talk about self-determination for the Jewish people" and said that Israel leaving Judea and Samaria is not enough, since "Zionism should leave from the whole area."

Zoabi has also said that she views sovereign Israeli territory as "occupied" Palestinian territory. Last year, during a discussion in the Knesset on the reconciliation agreement with Turkey, she openly called IDF soldiers "murderers."