Supreme Court rejects petition against Impeachment Law

Court unanimously rejects petition against law allowing Knesset to expel MKs who express racism or support for terrorism.

Nine Supreme Court justices unanimously rejected the petition submitted by MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint Arab List), Adalah and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) against the Impeachment Law, also known as the "suspension law".

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut stated in the ruling that "the purpose underlying the Disengagement Law is to prevent the use of democratic tools to advance anti-democratic goals that undermine the existence of the state, and this idea has long been anchored in our legal system."

The Impeachment Law allows the Knesset to dismiss a Knesset member "whose actions constitute incitement to racism or support for an armed struggle against the State of Israel."

Under the law, a large majority of 90 MKs out of 120 would be required to expel an MK from the legislature.

The law was proposed bill after three Arab MKs from the Joint List visited with the families of Arab terrorists, praying and holding a minute of silence for the terrorists, and promising to get the return of their bodies.