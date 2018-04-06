Danon: We are grateful to the American people

Israel’s UN Ambassador welcomes the support for Israel at the Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan.





Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the 54th annual Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan.

“It was a beautiful day today, to see thousands of people coming to support Israel. After a long week at the UN, where we dealt with many resolutions against Israel, we are grateful to the American people, to the Jewish community here in New York, for standing with Israel,” said Danon.

“It gives me a lot of courage to go back to the UN and to continue to represent our beautiful democracy, the State of Israel,” he added.