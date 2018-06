Thousands march along New York City's Fifth Avenue for 'world's largest celebration of Israel at 70.' Live on Arutz Sheva.

Tens of thousands of American supporters of Israel gathered in Manhattan Sunday for the 54th annual Celebrate Israel Parade, formerly known as the "Salute to Israel Parade".

Marchers set out from Fifth Avenue and 57th Street at 11:00 a.m. local time, moving up towards 75th Street.

The theme for the 2018 parade is "70 and Sababa” or "70 and Awesome", marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment.





