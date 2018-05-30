'Who would accept 70 rockets on their country?'

U.S. Ambassador to the UN blasts Hamas, says its goal is to destroy Israel.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley delivered remarks on Wednesday afternoon at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on attacks against Israel.

The United States requested the briefing after Hamas and other terrorists launched rocket attacks against Israel out of Gaza, the worst such attacks since 2014.

“As I have asked my colleagues before, I will ask you again today. Who among us would accept 70 rockets launched into your country? We all know the answer to that. No one would,” said Ambassador Haley.

“It is outrageous for the Security Council to fail to condemn Hamas rocket attacks against Israeli civilians, while the Human Rights Council approves sending a team to investigate Israeli actions taken in self-defense. I urge the members of the Security Council to exercise at least as much scrutiny of the actions of the Hamas terrorist group as it does to Israel’s legitimate right of self-defense,” she continued.

“To allow Hamas to continue to get away with its terrorist acts, and to somehow expect Israel to sit on its hands when it is attacked, is the height of hypocrisy. To continue to condemn Israel without even acknowledging what is actually coming from the leaders of Gaza makes me question who actually cares about the welfare of the Palestinian people,” Haley pointed out.

“The Palestinian people deserve a better life. That can only happen if we acknowledge and reject the terrorist actions of Hamas and if we encourage more responsible Palestinian leadership. All responsible parties should be encouraging both sides to come to the negotiating table for the well-being of the Israelis and the Palestinians,” she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait blocked a U.S.-drafted UN Security Council statement that would have strongly condemned the firing of rockets and mortar shells on Israel.

The United States had circulated the draft text ahead of the emergency Council meeting. Kuwait, a non-permanent council member that represents Arab countries, said that it was blocking the statement to allow for consideration of a draft resolution it has put forward on the protection of Gazan civilians.