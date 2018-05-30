'Israel doesn't want war'

Israeli ministers on Wednesday morning said quiet in Gaza depends on Hamas and Hamas alone.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home), who is also part of Israel's Security Cabinet, denied reports of a ceasefire.

"We have reached no such understandings - not even informal," he said. "It could be that the other side is simply no longer interested in escalation. Certainly, Israel wants quiet, but unlike in the past, we will not allow them to grow stronger thanks to the quiet."

In an interview, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) told Reshet Bet, "Israel's policy is that we are not interested in war."

However, he added that "we see Iran's fingerprints in Hamas and Hezbollah. This is an escalation, and we will not allow further rocket fire."

"It all depends on Hamas. If they continue - I don't know what their fate will be."