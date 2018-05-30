Hamas claims: We agreed to ceasefire

Senior Hamas official says the organization agreed to return to the ceasefire agreements with Israel that were agreed upon in 2014.

Hamas politburo member Khalil al-Haya claimed on Tuesday night that the organization had agreed to return to the ceasefire agreements with Israel that were reached after Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

The Islamic Jihad similarly said on Tuesday evening it reached understandings on a ceasefire in Gaza following Egyptian contacts between Israel and the Palestinian Arab factions.

A senior Israeli official, however, denied the Islamic Jihad's claims and said there was no agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The rocket attacks from Gaza continued on Tuesday night, as sirens sounded throughout southern Israel.

The IDF said several launches were identified from the Gaza Strip aimed at the Eshkol, Sha'ar HaNegev, and Sdot Negev Regional Councils.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted several projectiles that were launched at the Sha'ar HaNegev and Sdot Negev Regional Councils. The rest of the sirens in other areas appear to be false alarms. The circumstances are being looked into, said the IDF.

Overnight Tuesday, IAF fighter jets, attack helicopters, and aircraft struck 25 military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The target strikes included sheds of drones used for terror purposes, a rocket manufacturing workshop, advanced naval weaponry, military compounds, training facilities, and a munitions manufacturing site.

“This is an additional strike against military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which is accountable for activity from the Gaza Strip, and therefore is responsible for the severe attacks that were carried out against Israeli civilians,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

“The Hamas terror organization again chooses to act against the interest of the residents of the Gaza Strip. After it failed during the violent riots along the security fence, it now chooses to conduct and allow a wide-scale attack against Israeli civilians.”

“The IDF views the terror activity carried out by the Hamas terror organization with great severity, and will continue to operate in a powerful and determined manner. The IDF is prepared to carry out its missions as necessary,” the statement stressed.

“The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios and is determined to act against terror operatives. The IDF will continue to carry out its mission to protect Israel’s civilians.”