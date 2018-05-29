Wave of Red Alert sirens in south

Residents report Iron Dome intercepted rockets from Gaza after earlier mortar barrage from Hamas-run enclave.

Red Alert sirens were heard in many location sin the Negev Tuesday afternoon, including Sderot, the Eshkol regional council, a group of townships, in the Shaar Hanegev and Ashkelon industrial areas, as well as near the city of Ashkelon.

The IDF is currently investigating whether the sirens were triggered by fire from the Gaza Strip.

Local residents reported that they witnessed the Iron Dome missile defense system intercept projectiles overhead.

A barrage of mortar shells were fired from Gaza at nearby Israeli communities Tuesday morning. The IDF responded by striking targets inside Gaza.