Israel Air Force strikes Gaza

Israeli planes attacking sites in central Gaza, in apparent response to barrage of mortar fire on Israeli communities this morning.

The IDF confirmed reports from Gaza that IAF planes are currently striking sites in central Gaza.

"At this time, our forces are operating in the Gaza Strip, the explosions heard now are from this activity," the IDF Spokesperson said.

"More details to follow."

The strikes apparently come in response to a barrage of mortar shells that were fired from Gaza at nearby Israeli communities this morning, Tuesday.

While Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the mortars, some of the shells landed in Israeli territory, including one which exploded in the Eshkol region and caused damage to the yard of a nearby kindergarten.

Prime Minister Netanyahu subsequently threatened that Israel would "exact a heavy price" for the attacks.

"Israel takes the attacks on it and its communities by Hamas and Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip very seriously.

"The IDF will respond with great force. Israel will exact a heavy price from anyone who tries to harm it, and we hold Hamas responsible for preventing such attacks against us."