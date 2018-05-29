PM: Israel will exact a heavy price for mortar attacks

Netanyahu responds to barrage of mortar fire on southern communities. 'The IDF will respond with great force.'

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to the mortar attacks on southern communities this morning.

On Tuesday morning, terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip fired dozens of mortar shells at Israeli towns near the Gaza frontier.

While the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted some of the mortars, a number of shells landed in Israeli territory, including one which exploded next to a kindergarten in the Eshkol region.

Netanyahu threatened to "exact a heavy price" for the attacks.

"Israel takes the attacks on it and its communities by Hamas and Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip very seriously.

"The IDF will respond with great force. Israel will exact a heavy price from anyone who tries to harm it, and we hold Hamas responsible for preventing such attacks against us."

On the tension in the north, Netanyahu said, "We are working against Iranian consolidation in all of Syria, and not only in the south. The long-range missiles it is producing will also endanger us beyond several kilometers in southern Syria."

"Iran needs to leave all of Syria - we are not partner to understandings that we have agreed to anything less."