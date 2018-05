Terrorists from Gaza opened fire with machine guns at the city of Sderot Monday night.

The heavy gunfire caused the Red Alert rocket siren to sound.

Several buildings and vehicles were struck by bullets in Sderot. No injuries were reported.

This is the second time this month Sderot has been struck by machine gun fire from Gaza. On March 16, six houses in Sderot were damaged when terrorists opened fire at an Israel aircraft.