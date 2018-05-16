6 houses in Sderot hit by machine gun fire

Six houses in Sderot were struck by machine gun fire from the Gaza Strip Wednesday.

The Sderot Municipality stated that "a short while ago, IDF aircraft were fired at. Bullets hit a number of houses in Sderot. There were no casualties but the houses were damaged. The municipality workers are on the scene to provide an initial response together with the security and rescue forces."

One of the damaged houses belonged to former Sderot mayor Eli Moyal.

Earlier, the IDF attacked an empty Hamas observation post in Gaza with a tank in response to the shooting at soldiers on the Gaza border. No casualties were reported in either incident.

In recent hours, IDF forces have left the Gaza perimeter communities, in light of the relative calm after the tense last few days. However, the IDF is maintaining its highest level of alertness in the area.