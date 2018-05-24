Terrorist opens fire towards Border Police soldiers

Terrorist arrested after opening fire at Border Police soldiers near Bethlehem. No injuries among the security forces.

A terrorist opened fire overnight Wednesday at Border Police soldiers in the Beit Jala area, near Bethlehem.

The soldiers arrested the terrorist, who according to medical sources was lightly injured. There were no reports of injuries among the security forces.

On Wednesday, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israeli Police forces arrested two terrorists who carried out a shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle in the Binyamin region of Samaria a day earlier.

The terrorists, who are residents of Ramallah, were interrogated by the Shin Bet.

Overnight Tuesday, security forces arrested four wanted Arabs suspected of terrorist activity and rioting.

During a search in the village of Rantis, security forces seized thousands of shekels that were meant for terrorist activities. In addition, IDF and Border Police officers seized weapons in the city of Shechem (Nablus).