Terrorists behind Samaria shooting captured

Security forces arrest terrorists who shot at Israeli vehicle less than 24 hours after shooting attack.

On Tuesday, IDF, Shin Bet, and Police forces arrested two terrorist who carried out a shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle near the Harfsa Junction in Binyamin in Samaria.

The terrorists, who are residents of Ramallah, were interrogated by the Shin Bet and linked to the attack that took place at 7:30am.

The Shin Bet said, “The collaborate work of security forces, led to a quick apprehension of the terrorist within 24 hours after the attack. The Shin Bet will continue to act to prevent terror, to locate and bring those involved in terrorist attacks to justice.”

During the night, security forces arrested four wanted Arab terrorists, whom were suspected of terrorist activity and rioting.

During the search, IDF forces from the Ephraim Brigade seized thousands of shekels used to finance terrorism from the village of Rantis. Also during the search, IDF forces and Border Police from the Samaria Brigade located home-made weapons in the city of Nablus and seized them as well.