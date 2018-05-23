IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IAF aircraft strike underground Hamas terror infrastructure as well as two military targets that belong to its naval force.

IAF aircraft on Tuesday night struck underground Hamas terror infrastructure in northern Gaza, as well as two additional military targets that belong to the terror organization's naval force, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The strikes were in response to the event that took place yesterday morning, when a number of terrorists infiltrated Israel and set a military post on fire,” said the statement.

“Additionally, the strikes were carried out in response to the ongoing attempts to dispatch drones and kites, with the intention of conducting terrorist activity and setting Israeli territory on fire.”

The statement noted that the IDF “views these continued attempts with great severity, specifically Hamas’ daily attempts to damage Israeli security infrastructure and threats to the safety of Israeli civilians. The IDF is determined to fulfil its mission to protect Israeli civilians. The Hamas terror organization is accountable for all threats originating from the Gaza Strip, above and below ground, and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty.”

Palestinian Arab media reported earlier that the IDF attacked two naval police installations in Gaza.

According to the reports, explosions were heard west of Gaza City and a fire broke out.

Some of the reports said that the facilities were attacked with three missiles, one from the water and two from the shore.

On Tuesday morning, a number of suspects infiltrated Israel from Gaza and set a military post on fire.

In response, an IDF tank targeted a Hamas observation post in southern Gaza. No injuries were reported.

The Al-Jazeera network later on Tuesday published a video showing the infiltration by the Palestinian Arab terrorists, who had crossed the border fence south of Kissufim.