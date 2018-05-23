Watch: Gaza terrorists set fire to IDF post

Video released by Al-Jazeera shows terrorists crossing border fence south of Kissufim and setting fire to IDF sniper post.

Palestinian Arab terrorists from Gaza crossed the border fence south of Kissufim on Tuesday morning and set fire to an IDF sniper post located on a dirt embankment.

There were no injuries. In response, an IDF tank attacked an observation post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Gaza.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that "the attack was a response to the torching of a military position caused by a number of terrorists who crossed from the Gaza Strip earlier this morning. There were no injuries IDF troops monitored the event since it began.”