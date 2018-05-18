'Support for Trump continues to grow'

Caroline Glick, editor and senior columnist at the Ma’ariv and the Jerusalem Post newspapers, explained on Thursday how the inauguration of the American embassy in Jerusalem created a new reality that has not yet been seen in Israeli-U.S. relations.

"There is a change here in the American policy which had been based on denial of facts and today is based on facts and this is a wall-to-wall change," Glick told Arutz Sheva. "For 70 years they acted as if our capital was not in Jerusalem for a variety of reasons, be it to appease the Arabs at the expense of the most basic rights of the State of Israel, or to use the Israeli currency while buying Arab support.”

"All this was not necessary because the Arabs need the Americans much more than the Americans need them. That was true in 1948, in 1967 and remains true to this day, but that's how they operated and it did not lead them anywhere good and it clearly did not help us in any way either,” she continued.

Now, said Glick, the facts speak for themselves. "Now that their policy says they accept reality as it is, that is that Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Israel, and this will be the basis of American policy, especially of this administration, it will also affect any future administration that will be unable to build a policy toward us and towards the Arabs which has no basis in reality."

Glick estimated that hostile governments will find it difficult to return the embassy to Tel Aviv, saying, "When the embassy was in Tel Aviv, there was no American recognition of our basic right as a sovereign state to determine our capital city to be wherever we want it to be.”

"All 12 administrations that have come and gone since the establishment of the state were able to present themselves as pro-Israel while in practice American policy was very hostile to Israel. Recognition of our right to determine our capital was a right that they trampled. All of them were pro-Israel but in practice their policy was a hostile one.”

Based on the Democrats’ boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the embassy in Jerusalem, said Glick, “one can expect that a future Democratic administration would be hostile to us, but there is a difference between hostility that does not require direct action and hostile policy that does require action.”

"If the Democrats come in and say that it's a pity that the embassy is in Jerusalem, they will have to take action, they will have to evacuate it, and for that they will pay an internal American price, and therefore it’s not highly probable that they would do that.”

Glick pointed out that Trump’s popularity among American citizens continues to rise. "I do not know if it's because of his activity in the foreign arena, especially on Israel and Iran, but his percentage of support among the public is constantly on the rise and he is now in a good place, between 43 and 49 percent which is a good number, especially when you enter the midterm election season in November.”

"He is doing a good job and his position continues to grow stronger among the American public, so there's certainly no reason to think he has no chance of being reelected," she concluded.