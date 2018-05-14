No prominent Democrats in Jerusalem for embassy move

'That is a sad, sad manifestation … every member of Congress had option before them to come.'

Breitbart reported that four U.S. Senators addressed the media at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem Monday morning before the official US embassy relocation, along with ten Republican U.S. Congressman — but not one Democrat joined the U.S. delegation for the embassy event.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Dean Heller (R-NV), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Mike Lee (R-UT) , along with the ten Congressmen made the trip.

US Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) was however able to offer words of praise for President Donald Trump's moving the embassy.

“In a long overdue move, we have moved our embassy to Jerusalem. Every nation should have the right to choose its capital. I sponsored legislation to do this two decades ago, and I applaud President Trump for doing it,” Schumer wrote.

The closest thing to a prominent Democrat in attendance was former Sen. Joe Lieberman (Independent-CT), who was Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2000 before being rejected by his party in 2006 for his support of the Iraq War.

Two journalists asked the Republican Senators why no Democrats had come. Sen. Cruz answered: “That is a sad, sad manifestation — I wish we had every member of Congress here … every member of Congress had the option before them to come.”

Breitbart spoke with Sen. Graham who said that no one, Republican or Democrat, had been specifically invited to the ceremony, and that only Republicans had come of their own volition.

“It’s not for me to tell you what that says,” Graham said. “It hurts me.”

He noted that the absence of Democrats sent a dangerous message that Americans were not united in their support for Israel.

“There’s too much going on in this region to send mixed signals,” he said.

Sen. Cruz said “Israel is more than ready for peace … The impediment to peace is Palestinian leadership that refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, and continues to embrace and celebrate terrorism.”

Fatwa: Hunted in America author Pamela Geller tweeted "Not one Democrat in Jerusalem to honor U.S embassy move to Jerusalem: The Democrat party - the party of Jew hatred and jihad."