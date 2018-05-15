Jordan's King condemns Israeli 'aggression'

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday stressed that Jordan rejects and condemns what he called “the blatant acts of aggression and violence perpetrated by Israel” against Palestinian Arabs in Gaza, the Jordan Times reported.

The King also criticized the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, warning the move would have serious repercussions on security and stability in the Middle East and will inflame the feelings of Muslims and Christians.

King Abdullah made the remarks during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian arena, particularly the escalation in Gaza, in addition to the repercussions of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, according to the Jordan Times.

The King urged the international community to shoulder its moral and legal responsibilities to protect the Palestinian people.

He also warned of the consequences of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, stressing that Jerusalem is the key to achieving peace and stability in the region and the world.

The King told Macron that the issue of Jerusalem must be settled within the framework of a final and comprehensive solution in accordance with the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

The two leaders agreed to continue coordination and consultation on various issues and current developments.

The conversation between the Jordanian monarch and Macron came hours after the new American embassy in Jerusalem was inaugurated in a special ceremony.

Gazans, in protest of the relocation, carried out violent riots along the border, in which 58 people were killed.

The Arab world was critical of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the embassy to the city, including Jordan, which called Trump's move "a violation of decisions of international law.

Jordan is one of two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have signed a formal peace treaty with Israel. However, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

In December, the Jordanian parliament approved a proposal to establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement. Such a decision, however, requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising the king.