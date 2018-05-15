'An infiltration into Israel was prevented'

Defense establishment sums up Monday's events on the Gaza border, preparing for the possibility that they will continue.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening held a security consultation with the Defense and Internal Security ministers, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the police commissioner and the head of the National Security Council.

"The determined action of the IDF and the security forces prevented infiltration into Israel's borders. The IDF, the Shin Bet and the police are deployed with increased forces for every scenario," Netanyahu said at the conclusion of the consultation.

The Hamas terrorist organization led violent and mass terrorist acts throughout the day on Monday, the IDF said on Monday evening, adding it had acted to thwart the terrorist activities of the organization.

In response to the terrorist attacks, 11 terrorist targets belonging to Hamas were attacked with fighter jets and aircraft. In addition, the IDF attacked two terrorist positions in northern and southern Gaza using a tank.

“The IDF acts and continues to act decisively against the large-scale terror attacks that are carried out in a coordinated manner by the Hamas terrorist organization. Every terrorist attack will be met with a sharp response,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“Our forces are determined to carry out the task of defending the sovereignty of the state and the citizens of Israel,” it added.

According to the statement, 40,000 rioters demonstrated along the Gaza border on Monday at 13 points of friction.

The rioters continued to use kites with burning objects attached to them, flying 17 of those and causing fires in 23 places in Israeli territory.

52 Arab rioters were killed and roughly 1,700 more were injured during the riots and clashes that erupted along the Gaza-Israel border ahead of the opening ceremony for the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

79 Gaza rioters have reportedly been killed since the beginning of the riots, dubbed the “March of Return”, on March 30. The mass-demonstrations kicked off six weeks of violent clashes along the Israel-Gaza border, culminating in a massive “Nakba Day”, on which Arabs mark what they view as the “disaster” of Israel’s establishment.

Hamas leaders have called on the rioters to break through Israel’s security fence along the Gaza border and infiltrate into Israeli territory en masse.