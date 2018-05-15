'Embassy relocation an extraordinary moment in history'

Farley Weiss, President of the National Council of Young Israel, participated on Monday in the inauguration ceremony of the new United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

“It was an extraordinary moment in history,” he told Arutz Sheva. “I think the Jewish people, for 2,000 years, have been waiting for this moment and I personally have been involved with this issue for over 22 years.”

The importance of the relocation of the embassy, said Weiss, “is that when the one superpower in the world has recognized the Jewish sovereignty over Jerusalem, that’s an extraordinary event in history. It’s one thing to say ‘we support it and we recognize it’, but when the one superpower in the world does it, it creates a whole different dynamic.”

“To have the United States move their embassy to Jerusalem, to the capital, and recognize Jerusalem as the capital, that’s an amazing thing that President Trump did in the face of world opposition.”

Weiss said that it is unfortunate that not many Democratic lawmakers took part in the inauguration of the new embassy, noting that the Jerusalem Embassy Act, which was approved in 1995, received overwhelming support from both parties.

At the same time, he pointed out that “the support for the Republican party has increased dramatically. When President Trump goes to a rally and says ‘I’m moving the embassy and recognizing Jerusalem’, that’s one of the biggest applause lines. And that’s in front of non-Jewish crowds. This has become a big issue for American people, to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”