Explosives detonated on Gaza border

Several explosive devices were detonated on the border fence in northern Gaza on Thursday morning. There were no injuries.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that IDF soldiers responded by firing at Hamas positions using a tank.

The scene of the incident is very close to the point where hundreds of Palestinian Arabs demonstrate along the fence every Friday, between the Gaza neighborhood of Sajaiya and Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers, police officers, the Border Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested 15 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violence against civilians and security forces.

The suspects were taken for further questioning.

Last month a hidden roadside bomb was detonated near soldiers from the Golani Brigade as they were attempting to take down a flag that was affixed to the border fence. The soldiers were wounded by the blast, including one with serious injuries to his hand.

The soldiers were transferred to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva for medical treatment.